Previous
127 / 365
Big and Small ........DSC_8435
or a 10pm desperation shot.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5057
photos
181
followers
111
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Latest from all albums
124
1146
1147
125
1148
126
1149
127
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
8th May 2025 10:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
ornaments
,
elephants
,
brass
Hazel
ace
Very nicely done, Merrylyn! I cannot see the desperation!
May 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love your ellies!
May 8th, 2025
