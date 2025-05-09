Sign up
128 / 365
A Touch of Van Gogh
There are still few roses blooming in my garden, but they are certainly beyond their prime. This one needed a touch of Topaz Van Gogh.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5059
photos
181
followers
111
following
35% complete
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
1147
125
1148
126
1149
127
128
1150
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
9th May 2025 4:41pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
roses
,
topaz_edit
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice effect!
May 9th, 2025
