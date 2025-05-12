Sign up
Previous
131 / 365
Crested Pigeon P5123932
There were three of these beautiful birds waiting for a turn at the feeder this morning. I love the colours that show on their wings when the sun hits them.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
crested_pigeon
Babs
ace
They are beautiful birds aren't they. The crested pigeons in our garden must be well fed because they are multiplying rapidly
May 12th, 2025
narayani
ace
Very pretty wings
May 12th, 2025
