Crested Pigeon P5123932 by merrelyn
Crested Pigeon P5123932

There were three of these beautiful birds waiting for a turn at the feeder this morning. I love the colours that show on their wings when the sun hits them.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Babs ace
They are beautiful birds aren't they. The crested pigeons in our garden must be well fed because they are multiplying rapidly
May 12th, 2025  
narayani ace
Very pretty wings
May 12th, 2025  
