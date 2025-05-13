Previous
Enjoying the Autumn Sunshine DSC_5217 by merrelyn
132 / 365

Enjoying the Autumn Sunshine DSC_5217

13th May 2025 13th May 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Spectacular photo…
May 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Awesome shot!
May 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and details.
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact