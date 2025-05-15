Sign up
Previous
134 / 365
A Late Afternoon Visitor P5154074
15th May 2025
15th May 25
6
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5071
photos
180
followers
111
following
36% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments 6
6
Fav's 3
3
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
15th May 2025 5:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
birds
garden
corellas
narayani
ace
Nice close up
May 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic portrait
May 15th, 2025
Rosie Kind
ace
Adorable Fav
May 15th, 2025
Karen
ace
Splendid capture - what a beautiful bird. The colour of the eye area is amazing.
May 15th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
May 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up.
May 15th, 2025
