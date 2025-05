Candlelight ReflectionsDSC_8497

I've been rather pushed for time over the last week. I have a significant birthday coming up and we decided that it was time to turn our "spare bedroom" into a proper guest bedroom before my country cousins arrive for the party. We add the finishing touches this afternoon. It was after dark before I had time to pick up my camera. I bought this beautiful piece of terracotta pottery from a small family pottery in Kampong Chhnang , Cambodia.