Previous
It Should Have Flowered In Summer! P5184126 by merrelyn
137 / 365

It Should Have Flowered In Summer! P5184126

I had assumed that this beautiful frangipani wasn't going to flower this year. I was staggered to see it in bud on when we got back from Cambodia. The first flowers opened today.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Stunning colour!
May 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous colour.
May 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact