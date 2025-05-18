Sign up
137 / 365
It Should Have Flowered In Summer! P5184126
I had assumed that this beautiful frangipani wasn't going to flower this year. I was staggered to see it in bud on when we got back from Cambodia. The first flowers opened today.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
frangipani
narayani
ace
Stunning colour!
May 18th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous colour.
May 18th, 2025
