139 / 365
Sharp and Blunt P5204163
For May 25 Words.
Another last minute desperation shot.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
2
1
Merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
5081
photos
180
followers
111
following
Beverley
ace
Cool
May 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful presentation
May 20th, 2025
