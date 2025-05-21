Sign up
140 / 365
I Need More Hours In The Day! P5214175
Between shopping, trying to sort yet another visa for our fast approaching trip to Africa, lunch with a friend and then a trip to the city with other friends for dinner and the ballet, this was all that I could manage.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
reflections
flowers
chrysanthemum
Beverley
This is beautiful… exciting day for you…
May 21st, 2025
Diana
Gorgeous capture and reflection.
May 21st, 2025
Karen
I hear you! Time just whizzes by. It's a beautiful capture of a gorgeous flower, with a lovely reflection.
May 21st, 2025
