I Need More Hours In The Day! P5214175 by merrelyn
I Need More Hours In The Day! P5214175

Between shopping, trying to sort yet another visa for our fast approaching trip to Africa, lunch with a friend and then a trip to the city with other friends for dinner and the ballet, this was all that I could manage.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Merrelyn

Beverley ace
This is beautiful… exciting day for you…
May 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and reflection.
May 21st, 2025  
Karen ace
I hear you! Time just whizzes by. It's a beautiful capture of a gorgeous flower, with a lovely reflection.
May 21st, 2025  
