Nature's Lace.... P5224200 by merrelyn
Nature's Lace.... P5224200

or "Shell Bits and Bobs To The Rescue".
Another busy day so I had to search the house after dinner for something to photograph.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani ace
Lovely find
May 22nd, 2025  
