Previous
143 / 365
Enjoying The Morning Sunshine.... P5244371
while it lasted. It was grey and drizzly for most of the day.
24th May 2025
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5089
photos
179
followers
111
following
39% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
24th May 2025 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
australian_ringneck_parrot
Neil
ace
Lovely green bird.
May 24th, 2025
