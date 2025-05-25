Previous
Anyone Fro Rummikub? DSC_8520 by merrelyn
144 / 365

Anyone Fro Rummikub? DSC_8520

For mundane-numbers.
Note to self "Don't wait until you get home at 10pm to work out what to take a photograph of !! "
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
May 25th, 2025  
Monica
Great shot - I love playing Rummikub
May 25th, 2025  
judith deacon
Well, you succeeded so no worries!
May 25th, 2025  
