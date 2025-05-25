Sign up
144 / 365
Anyone Fro Rummikub? DSC_8520
For mundane-numbers.
Note to self "Don't wait until you get home at 10pm to work out what to take a photograph of !! "
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
game
,
numbers
,
rummikub
,
mundane-numbers
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
May 25th, 2025
Monica
Great shot - I love playing Rummikub
May 25th, 2025
judith deacon
Well, you succeeded so no worries!
May 25th, 2025
