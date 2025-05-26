Previous
Trinity Arcade P5262440 by merrelyn
Trinity Arcade P5262440

I had a lovely morning in the city catching up with some old school friends. The lights in Trinity Arcade caught my eye as we walked past.
26th May 2025

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great traditional composition
May 26th, 2025  
