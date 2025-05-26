Sign up
Previous
145 / 365
Trinity Arcade P5262440
I had a lovely morning in the city catching up with some old school friends. The lights in Trinity Arcade caught my eye as we walked past.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5093
photos
179
followers
111
following
39% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
TG-6
Taken
26th May 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
perth
,
repetition
,
arches
,
trinity_arcade
John Falconer
ace
Great traditional composition
May 26th, 2025
