The Wind Beat Me. P5294392 by merrelyn
The Wind Beat Me. P5294392

This was a perfect dandelion when I first saw it in the garden. By the time I got around to picking it, the wind had blown some seeds away.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Merrelyn

vaidas ace
Nice on the black.
May 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
Still plenty of wishes left though fav.
May 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully presented
May 29th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely detail
May 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Picture perfect!
May 29th, 2025  
