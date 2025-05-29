Sign up
Previous
148 / 365
The Wind Beat Me. P5294392
This was a perfect dandelion when I first saw it in the garden. By the time I got around to picking it, the wind had blown some seeds away.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
5
4
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
vaidas
ace
Nice on the black.
May 29th, 2025
Babs
ace
Still plenty of wishes left though fav.
May 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully presented
May 29th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely detail
May 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Picture perfect!
May 29th, 2025
