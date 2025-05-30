Previous
Dandelion Flowers Are Photogenic Too P5304408 by merrelyn
Dandelion Flowers Are Photogenic Too P5304408

This dandelion flower caught Graham's eye so he picked it and brought inside for me.
They are quite beautiful if you look closely.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Christine Sztukowski ace
This one sure is. Amazing
May 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
May 30th, 2025  
Brian ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super macro
May 30th, 2025  
