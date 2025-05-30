Sign up
Previous
149 / 365
Dandelion Flowers Are Photogenic Too P5304408
This dandelion flower caught Graham's eye so he picked it and brought inside for me.
They are quite beautiful if you look closely.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
4
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
5101
photos
178
followers
110
following
40% complete
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
146
1168
147
1169
1170
148
1171
149
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
30th May 2025 4:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
dandelion
,
weeds
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This one sure is. Amazing
May 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
May 30th, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super macro
May 30th, 2025
