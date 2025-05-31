A Wonderful Place To Celebrate A Milestone Birthday IMG_4242

I have had an absolutely wonderful day. We gathered here with friends and family to celebrate my 70th birthday. The venue, (now the local fishing club) was my grandparent's home until 1971. When we were growing up, most school holidays and weekends were spent at this amazing spot. My siblings, cousin's and I had a fabulous childhood with this at our backdoor. It has been fabulous to share this piece of our family history with friends and younger members of my extended family.

We plan to have a much quieter day on Monday, which is my actual birthday.