Previous
A Wonderful Place To Celebrate A Milestone Birthday IMG_4242 by merrelyn
150 / 365

A Wonderful Place To Celebrate A Milestone Birthday IMG_4242

I have had an absolutely wonderful day. We gathered here with friends and family to celebrate my 70th birthday. The venue, (now the local fishing club) was my grandparent's home until 1971. When we were growing up, most school holidays and weekends were spent at this amazing spot. My siblings, cousin's and I had a fabulous childhood with this at our backdoor. It has been fabulous to share this piece of our family history with friends and younger members of my extended family.
We plan to have a much quieter day on Monday, which is my actual birthday.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful shot with great clarity
May 31st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful. Happy Birthday, Merrelyn.
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact