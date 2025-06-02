Previous
New Buds For A New Year P6024415 by merrelyn
153 / 365

New Buds For A New Year P6024415

Today not only marks my actual 70th birthday, but also the start of my 11th year on 365. I posted my first image on my 60th birthday (2-6-2015) To date I have posted an image everyday in my 365 albums that was taken on that date. Some images in my Themes and Extras albums are collected throughout the year.
I'm so happy that I found this amazing site, which is full of such supportive people. I hope to be here for a good while yet.
Thank you all for your kindness and encouragement.
My orchid has 6 flowers spikes, butI have a very strong suspicion that none will be open before we leave for Africa on the 12th and they will be finished by the time we get home again.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
I wish you a most wonderful day on your birthday, Merrelyn - and great going on posting an image daily for ten years.

Beautiful orchid capture.
June 2nd, 2025  
narayani ace
Glad you’re having a lovely birthday. The flowers last for ages- how long are you going away for?
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact