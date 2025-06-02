New Buds For A New Year P6024415

Today not only marks my actual 70th birthday, but also the start of my 11th year on 365. I posted my first image on my 60th birthday (2-6-2015) To date I have posted an image everyday in my 365 albums that was taken on that date. Some images in my Themes and Extras albums are collected throughout the year.

I'm so happy that I found this amazing site, which is full of such supportive people. I hope to be here for a good while yet.

Thank you all for your kindness and encouragement.

My orchid has 6 flowers spikes, butI have a very strong suspicion that none will be open before we leave for Africa on the 12th and they will be finished by the time we get home again.