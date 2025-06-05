Sign up
Previous
156 / 365
A New Addition To My Garden P6054456
It was a birthday gift from a like minded, frog loving friend. It's very cute and I hope the Tillandsia will survive while we're away.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5110
photos
178
followers
110
following
42% complete
Tags
frog
,
garden
,
tillandsia
,
30dw-2025
judith deacon
That is so gorgeous! I'm sure they will both survive your absence, haven't you got a gnome to look after them??
June 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awe sweet little guy
June 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely…
June 5th, 2025
