A New Addition To My Garden P6054456 by merrelyn
156 / 365

A New Addition To My Garden P6054456

It was a birthday gift from a like minded, frog loving friend. It's very cute and I hope the Tillandsia will survive while we're away.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
judith deacon
That is so gorgeous! I'm sure they will both survive your absence, haven't you got a gnome to look after them??
June 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe sweet little guy
June 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely…
June 5th, 2025  
