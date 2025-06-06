Previous
Sunset Silhouette P6067893 by merrelyn
157 / 365

Sunset Silhouette P6067893

Today was a glorious early Winter day and a sunset walk along the beach was a lovely way to end it.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
Nice 😊
June 6th, 2025  
Diana
Beautiful silhouettes and tones.
June 6th, 2025  
Dorothy
What a calming photo. The silhouette, smooth sea, mellow sky.
June 6th, 2025  
gloria jones
Great capture, composition
June 6th, 2025  
