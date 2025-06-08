Sign up
Previous
159 / 365
Cosmos P6084500
This clump of cosmos caught my eye when I was wandering the garden in search of a photo.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5113
photos
178
followers
110
following
43% complete
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
8th June 2025 4:14pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
cosmos
,
30dw-2025
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful colour
June 8th, 2025
