It's My Turn Now P6114598

It was lovely to watch the parade of birds coming into our feeder this morning. First off the mark were the galahs and crested pigeons. They were followed by a pair of Australian ringneck parrots (AKA 28s because of the sound of their call). While I was photographing these guys a couple of small flocks of pelicans flew overhead. After the ringnecks left the doves came in. All of this happened in less than an hour.