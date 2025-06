Now I Know What's Eating My Sunflowers P6124613

An early post today before we head to the airport. Our SiL is picking us up at 6pm and we fly out at 10.20pm. It will take about 25 hours to get to our hotel in Nairobi. We're excited about our trip but it is tinged with a degree of trepidation. We have an 8 week trip through, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa. We're hoping that we haven't bitten off more than we chew.