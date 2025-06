Hippos At Play P6165124

Today we spent the entire day in the Maasai Mara Reserve. I took over 500 photos so I have a lot of deleting and editing to get through. We saw herds of zebra, gazelles, buffalo, elephants, wildebeest and giraffes. there were also sightings of cheetahs, lions and crocodiles. We also came across a couple of groups of hippos.