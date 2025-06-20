Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
171 / 365
Why did I have so many kids? P6207082
We spent some time watching this lioness and her cubs. More cubs kept appearing from the bushes. We were undecided on the exact number of cubs. Some counted 10 and others 11.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5128
photos
176
followers
108
following
47% complete
View this month »
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
OM-1
Taken
20th June 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
cubs
,
lions
,
lioness
,
serengeti
,
30dw-2025
John Falconer
ace
That’s a lot of cubs either way!! Great shot.
June 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this mom and her cubs
June 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close