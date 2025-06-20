Previous
Why did I have so many kids? P6207082 by merrelyn
Why did I have so many kids? P6207082

We spent some time watching this lioness and her cubs. More cubs kept appearing from the bushes. We were undecided on the exact number of cubs. Some counted 10 and others 11.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Merrelyn

John Falconer ace
That’s a lot of cubs either way!! Great shot.
June 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this mom and her cubs
June 26th, 2025  
