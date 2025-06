A Welcome Break P6228345

Today was an extremely long day. We were up at 3am and left our campsite in Arusha at 4am for the 600km trip to Bagamoyo. The trip took almost 15 hours. We had a short break here in Mazinde to have a quick look at same sisal that was being dried in a field. It was a very welcome break. Bagamoyo is an interesting little coastal town and I would have loved to have been able to explore it.