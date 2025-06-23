Previous
Sipping Nectar P6238179 by merrelyn
Sipping Nectar P6238179

Today we travelled from Bagamoyo to Dar es Salaam. The 70km trip took about 4 hours. We had ocean front accommodation and it was warm enough for a swim. Now I have swum on both sides of the Indian Ocean
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
gloria jones
Fabulous.
June 25th, 2025  
haskar
Beautiful close up.
June 25th, 2025  
Rob Z
Lol - at that rate it would take you forever to get to one of your camping sites! It must be an interesting change with interesting scenery.
June 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Lovely shot!
June 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Sweet
June 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
What a lovely specimen - great markings!
June 25th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful e
June 25th, 2025  
