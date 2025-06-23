Sign up
171 / 365
Sipping Nectar P6238179
Today we travelled from Bagamoyo to Dar es Salaam. The 70km trip took about 4 hours. We had ocean front accommodation and it was warm enough for a swim. Now I have swum on both sides of the Indian Ocean
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
7
5
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5127
photos
176
followers
108
following
Tags
insects
,
butterflies
,
dar_es_salaam
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous.
June 25th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful close up.
June 25th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lol - at that rate it would take you forever to get to one of your camping sites! It must be an interesting change with interesting scenery.
June 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
June 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
June 25th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a lovely specimen - great markings!
June 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful e
June 25th, 2025
