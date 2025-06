Looking Through A Passageway P6248497

Today we caught a ferry from Dar es Salaam to Zanzibar. We have a night in Stone Town followed by 2 nights at Nungwi which is further north. It has been pretty full on and we're nothing needing some down time.

I've taken over 4,000 shots in the last week and I'm struggling to get through them to choose an image to upload.