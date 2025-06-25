Previous
The Sun Didn't Appear P6258702 by merrelyn
The Sun Didn't Appear P6258702

Our beach break at Nungwi Beach in northern Zanzibar isn't going to plan. It started raining at around 3am and the rain continued throughout the day. It was so heavy that we had to delay our departure to Nungwi until it eased up a bit. the sunset dhow cruise that we had planned to do tomorrow was brought forward to today because it appears that the weather may not improve. We didn't see the sun, never mind the sunset, but at least the rain held off until we were nearly back to the beach and we had a great time.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Rob Z ace
Great shot too!
June 25th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful Dhow with lateen sail. An amazing adventure.
June 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
June 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super photo…
June 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the colour of the water.
June 25th, 2025  
