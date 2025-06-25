The Sun Didn't Appear P6258702

Our beach break at Nungwi Beach in northern Zanzibar isn't going to plan. It started raining at around 3am and the rain continued throughout the day. It was so heavy that we had to delay our departure to Nungwi until it eased up a bit. the sunset dhow cruise that we had planned to do tomorrow was brought forward to today because it appears that the weather may not improve. We didn't see the sun, never mind the sunset, but at least the rain held off until we were nearly back to the beach and we had a great time.