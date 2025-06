Take Our Photo! P6278918

Our short break in Zanzibar was over far too quickly. It is yet another place that I would love to return to.

We said goodbye to our new American friends when we landed back at Dar es Salaam and continued on to our accomodation at Kipepeo Beach Village. This group of boys noticed my camera as we were walking along the beach and asked my to take their photo. I love the smiles.