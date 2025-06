Shelling Peas P6288204

This was a sneaky shot taken from the window of our vehicle as we were stuck in a traffic jam. Today we travelled 320kms from Dar es Salaam to Mikume. The journey took over 10 hours. For most of that time we were in a constant stream of trucks. It felt as though we saw more trucks today than actually exist in Australia. As our guide keeps saying TIA (This is Africa).