180 / 365
Baobabs P6298938
The baobabs in Tanzania are beautiful. This morning we passed through an area known as the Valley of the Baobabs.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
trees
africa
tanzania
baobabs
