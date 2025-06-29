Previous
Baobabs P6298938 by merrelyn
Baobabs P6298938

The baobabs in Tanzania are beautiful. This morning we passed through an area known as the Valley of the Baobabs.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
