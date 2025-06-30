Previous
P6309053 by merrelyn
181 / 365

P6309053

What a day. We spent 6 hours on the side of the road in the village of Kinyanambo while our driver obtained parts and repaired the airbag suspension of our vehicle. Once we were on the road again we still had an eight hour journey ahead of us. We eventually arrived at our accommodation at 10pm after setting of at 6am . Our guide had called ahead and odered meals for us but it was 11pm by the time we had finished eating. It was such a disappointment because we were all looking forward to to having some time to enjoy the beauty of the area and to trying the locally produced coffee. At least we have been able to delay tomorrow's departure so that we can experience the view and have a coffee.
While waiting for our vehicle to be repaired I was invited to visit with this young mum and her friends.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful portrait
July 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
So nice to meet the locals… a Lovely photo…
Tomorrow will be an exciting new day… enjoy
July 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact