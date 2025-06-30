P6309053

What a day. We spent 6 hours on the side of the road in the village of Kinyanambo while our driver obtained parts and repaired the airbag suspension of our vehicle. Once we were on the road again we still had an eight hour journey ahead of us. We eventually arrived at our accommodation at 10pm after setting of at 6am . Our guide had called ahead and odered meals for us but it was 11pm by the time we had finished eating. It was such a disappointment because we were all looking forward to to having some time to enjoy the beauty of the area and to trying the locally produced coffee. At least we have been able to delay tomorrow's departure so that we can experience the view and have a coffee.

While waiting for our vehicle to be repaired I was invited to visit with this young mum and her friends.