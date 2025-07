Market Day P7019152

We've had some long driving days in Tanzania and Malawi, so I'm playing catch up.Today we travelled into the highlands of Tanzania and into an area known as "the food bowl of Africa". The scenery was stunning and the markets plentiful.

We had a few hold ups on way into Malawi and as a result we didn't reach our campsite until shortly after dark. Chitimba Beach Camp is in the shores of Lake Malawi but we didn't actually get to see it.