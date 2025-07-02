Previous
Lake Malawi Sunset P7029217

We left Chitimba Beach in the dark and arrived at our next campsite on Lake Malawi as the sun was setting. It's a beautiful spot and I'm going to enjoy a day of R&R tomorrow.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular
July 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Truly beautiful
July 4th, 2025  
