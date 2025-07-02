Sign up
183 / 365
Lake Malawi Sunset P7029217
We left Chitimba Beach in the dark and arrived at our next campsite on Lake Malawi as the sun was setting. It's a beautiful spot and I'm going to enjoy a day of R&R tomorrow.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5138
photos
176
followers
108
following
50% complete
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd July 2025 5:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
silhouttes
,
africa
,
malawi
,
ngala_beach
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular
July 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Truly beautiful
July 4th, 2025
