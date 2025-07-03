Sign up
Lake Malawi Sunrise P7039230
I think that we had the prime location at Ngala Beach. This was the view from our room.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details
Tags
reflections
,
beach
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
silhouettes
,
malawi
,
lake_malawi
narayani
ace
Absolutely beautiful!
July 7th, 2025
