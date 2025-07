Saying Hello IMG_4993

Today we travelled about 550kms from Ngala Beach in Malawi to Chimwemwe lodge in Zambia. The journey took twelve and a half hours. The roads in Malawi were terrible and it took almost nine hours to reach the border crossing into Zambia. I only managed two shots today and they were both of this group of children who ran across to wave to us when we stopped at roadside check point.