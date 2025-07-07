Sign up
188 / 365
A Regular Visitor P7078832
There are so many monkeys around the hotel. The restaurant staff are on constant watch for them.
7th July 2025
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
monkeys
,
waterfront_hotel
