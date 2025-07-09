Previous
Things Didn't Go To Plan by merrelyn
Things Didn't Go To Plan

Unfortunately my condition didn't improve so after breakfast out tour guide to me to a private hospital in Livingstone. I spent 12 hours hooked up to a variety of IV drips. Initially they were hoping to have me out by 6pm but I had a violent reaction to one of the antibiotics they pumped into me and I spent 4 hours vomiting. I was getting pretty stressed as were supposed to be leaving for Botswana at 8am the following morning. I was eventually discharged just after 10pm (feeling worse than when I was admitted) and unsure if I'd be capable of leaving in the morning.
Monica
Oh dear, hope you get better soon and can continue your trip without any more trouble!
July 10th, 2025  
