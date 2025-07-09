Things Didn't Go To Plan

Unfortunately my condition didn't improve so after breakfast out tour guide to me to a private hospital in Livingstone. I spent 12 hours hooked up to a variety of IV drips. Initially they were hoping to have me out by 6pm but I had a violent reaction to one of the antibiotics they pumped into me and I spent 4 hours vomiting. I was getting pretty stressed as were supposed to be leaving for Botswana at 8am the following morning. I was eventually discharged just after 10pm (feeling worse than when I was admitted) and unsure if I'd be capable of leaving in the morning.