193 / 365
Just me and my shadow P7120599
I think this is a red billed hornbill but I'm not certain. There were many of them flying around the campsite. Sorry for the mass upload, I'm trying to catch up while we have wifi.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
3
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
10
3
3
365-2025
OM-1
12th July 2025 4:44pm
africa
botswana
red_billed_hornbill
sitatunga_camp
Islandgirl
ace
Neat bird and his shadow!
July 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely beak
July 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very cute
July 16th, 2025
