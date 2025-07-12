Previous
Just me and my shadow P7120599 by merrelyn
193 / 365

Just me and my shadow P7120599

I think this is a red billed hornbill but I'm not certain. There were many of them flying around the campsite. Sorry for the mass upload, I'm trying to catch up while we have wifi.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Islandgirl ace
Neat bird and his shadow!
July 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely beak
July 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very cute
July 16th, 2025  
