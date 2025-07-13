Previous
A very pleasant way to travel P7132547 by merrelyn
A very pleasant way to travel P7132547

After making our way to the mokoro station, each couple was assignned a mokoro and poler to take us to our campsite on the Okavango Delta
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Beverley ace
Ooo best way!!! Fabulas capture
July 16th, 2025  
