Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
194 / 365
A very pleasant way to travel P7132547
After making our way to the mokoro station, each couple was assignned a mokoro and poler to take us to our campsite on the Okavango Delta
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5148
photos
176
followers
108
following
53% complete
View this month »
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2025
Camera
TG-6
Taken
13th July 2025 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
boat
,
mokoro
,
okavango_delta
,
poler
Beverley
ace
Ooo best way!!! Fabulas capture
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close