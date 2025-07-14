Bogged P7149593

Our tip out of the Okavango Delta didn't go to plan. Five vehicles got bogged on the way to the camps to pick up luggage. We spent over two hours at the mokoro station waiting for the truck to take us back to Maun. We got the news that it ws still bogged so we were loaded back onto the mokoros and taken back to the camp for lunch. Our truck arrived about an hour and a half later so we loaded up and set off. Fifteen minutes into the journey the driver pulled up in the mud, behind another bogged truck and down we went. After many futile attempts to get the truck out we were loaded into 4WD safari vehicles for the trip back to Maun. We arrived six and half hours later than expected.