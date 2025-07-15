Previous
Next
Kalahari Bushmen P7159607 by merrelyn
196 / 365

Kalahari Bushmen P7159607

After arriving at our camp in Gobabis we set of with a group of Kalahari bushmen to learn a little about bush plants.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact