198 / 365
One Of Many P7170917
We didn't see a huge variety of wildlife in Etosha, but there were plenty of zebra, springboks and wildebeest.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
2
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
5155
photos
176
followers
108
following
Views
6
2
3
365-2025
OM-1
17th July 2025 4:51pm
Tags
b&w
,
animals
,
zebra
,
africa
,
namibia
,
etosha
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
July 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture
July 20th, 2025
