Lilac Breasted Roller P7181486 by merrelyn
Lilac Breasted Roller P7181486

I was so excited to get some decent shots of this beautiful bird while we were in Etosha.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Rob Z ace
Stunning.
July 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beauty!
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow such beautiful colors
July 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous capture of this colorful, beautiful bird
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful…
July 20th, 2025  
