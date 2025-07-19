Previous
Spitzkoppe Night Sky P7192173 by merrelyn
Spitzkoppe Night Sky P7192173

I was so disappointed not to have my tripod. Luckily someone on the trip had a spare that I was able to use for a little while. I may have to buy one in Swakopmund.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Merrelyn

ace
merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Rob Z ace
What a fabulous sight and what a fabulous image.
July 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful sight.
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So magnificent
July 20th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Fantastic image
July 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super on black
July 20th, 2025  
