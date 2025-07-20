Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
Spitzkoppe P7209774
I wasn't looking forward to a night in a small dome tent, but camping in this amazing place made it all worthwhile.
Sorry about the mass upload. We've had negligible wifi for almost a week.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
5
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
5155
photos
176
followers
108
following
55% complete
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th July 2025 7:18am
Privacy
Public
Tags
camping
,
africa
,
tents
,
namibia
,
spitzkoppe
Rob Z
ace
Wowee Merrelyn - what an image, what a spot and what an adventure for you!
July 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
July 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow… super capture…
July 20th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great!
July 20th, 2025
Brigette
ace
oh very nice shot
July 20th, 2025
