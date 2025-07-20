Previous
Spitzkoppe P7209774 by merrelyn
Spitzkoppe P7209774

I wasn't looking forward to a night in a small dome tent, but camping in this amazing place made it all worthwhile.
Sorry about the mass upload. We've had negligible wifi for almost a week.
Merrelyn

Rob Z ace
Wowee Merrelyn - what an image, what a spot and what an adventure for you!
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow… super capture…
July 20th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great!
July 20th, 2025  
Brigette ace
oh very nice shot
July 20th, 2025  
