Swakopmund Sand Dunes P7212318

When we arrived yesterday, the town of Swakopmund was enveloped in sea fog which hung around all day. Luckily it wasn't the same today. This morning, we headed out into the dunes on a living desert tour. Unfortunately it was a bit too cool to find many animals but it was still an interesting way to spend the morning. The dunes here are much lighter in colour than those further south. Some were tinged with purple (from broken down garnet) another's had black tinges from iron.