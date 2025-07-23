Namib Naukluft National Park

Today was pretty full on. We left Sossus on Foot at around 5am in order to arrive at the gate to the Namib Naukluft National Park when they opened at 7.30am. We then drove to Dune 45 which is 45 kms from the gate at over 170 metres high, there was no way that we were going to make it to the top. It was very heavy going in very soft sand. Frome there we continued on to Deadvlei. Over 900 years ago the climate dried up and the dunes cut Deadvlei off from the river. It became too dry for the trees to even decompose. The trees, now over 1,000 years old form a barren forest. Our visit of the day was to Sesriem Canyon