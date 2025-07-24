Sign up
Fish River Canyon P7240227
The Fish River Canyon is the largest canyon in Africa. It is 160kms long, up to 27kms wide and in places almost 550 metres deep. It was an impressive sight.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
5162
photos
178
followers
108
following
Tags
africa
,
namibia
,
fish_river_canyon
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous pov to see the ruggedness of the canyon...great shot
July 25th, 2025
