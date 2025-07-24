Previous
Fish River Canyon P7240227 by merrelyn
Fish River Canyon P7240227

The Fish River Canyon is the largest canyon in Africa. It is 160kms long, up to 27kms wide and in places almost 550 metres deep. It was an impressive sight.
Merrelyn

gloria jones ace
Fabulous pov to see the ruggedness of the canyon...great shot
July 25th, 2025  
