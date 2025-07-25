Previous
Orange River, Namibia P7250310 by merrelyn
206 / 365

Orange River, Namibia P7250310

This is our last night in Namibia. We are staying in a chalet overlooking the Orange River. There is so much to see and do in this wonderful country and we have barely scratched the surface. I certainly hope that we will be able to come back again.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice warm light… so glad to hear you’ve enjoyed your visit… we are just back from a long trip and are out of touch with what has been happening on 365.
July 25th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
We've seen so wonderful many sights through your camera lens.
July 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite
July 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact