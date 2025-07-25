Sign up
Orange River, Namibia P7250310
This is our last night in Namibia. We are staying in a chalet overlooking the Orange River. There is so much to see and do in this wonderful country and we have barely scratched the surface. I certainly hope that we will be able to come back again.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-2025
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th July 2025 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
africa
,
namibia
,
orange_river
KV
ace
Nice warm light… so glad to hear you’ve enjoyed your visit… we are just back from a long trip and are out of touch with what has been happening on 365.
July 25th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
We've seen so wonderful many sights through your camera lens.
July 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exquisite
July 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 25th, 2025
